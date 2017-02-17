A Kano-based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Trado Eye Special Center (TESC), has treated 65 patients suffering from various eye diseases in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Chief Medical Officer of the group, Dr Abdulaziz Haladu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Thursday.

Haladu said the treatment was administered free of charge courtesy of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

“We appreciate the leadership style of the Emir, hence our resolve to extend this exercise to his domain,” he said.

He said 31 patients were treated for glaucoma, while 34 received treatment against cataract, adding that, “we would expand the scope of the treatment to cover even those who were not opportuned to be here this week”.

He called on the people of the area suffering from eye diseases to visit the Emirs palace for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Malam Ahmad Shehu, who was treated for cataract, thanked the NGO for the gesture, saying, “I have now regained my sight, and I was just treated yesterday”.

Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu who was also treated for eye itching, described the exercise as God-sent and commended the Emir for bringing the exercise “to our doorsteps”.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of patients of various eye ailments have been trooping to the Emir’s palace for treatment being provided by the group.