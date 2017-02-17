Eye Care 65 patients receive free treatment in Daura

Thirty-one patients were treated for glaucoma, while thirty-four received treatment against cataract in the exercise.

  • Published:
Eye treatment. play

Eye treatment.

(Asmaufoundation)

Leprosy Fighting plague when the world thinks it's eradicated
In Kaduna Govt to recruit workers to assist ABUTH, says Commissioner
Ebola Virus' long-term effects revealed
In Ibadan Medical doctor says 30% of tanker drivers are hypertensive
In Kenya Doctors' despair drives longest medical strike
Toyin Saraki 20 million Nigerian women have been circumcised - Wellbeing Foundation President
Isaac Adewole Minister rates Nigerian doctors ahead foreign counterparts
SDGs 2030 Presidency mobilises 400 corps members to champion implementation

A Kano-based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Trado Eye Special Center (TESC), has treated 65 patients suffering from various eye diseases in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Chief Medical Officer of the group, Dr Abdulaziz Haladu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Thursday.

Haladu said the treatment was administered free of charge courtesy of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

“We appreciate the leadership style of the Emir, hence our resolve to extend this exercise to his domain,” he said.

He said 31 patients were treated for glaucoma, while 34 received treatment against cataract, adding that, “we would expand the scope of the treatment to cover even those who were not opportuned to be here this week”.

He called on the people of the area suffering from eye diseases to visit the Emirs palace for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Malam Ahmad Shehu, who was treated for cataract, thanked the NGO for the gesture, saying, “I have now regained my sight, and I was just treated yesterday”.

Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu who  was also treated for eye itching, described the exercise as God-sent and commended the Emir for bringing the exercise “to our doorsteps”.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of patients of various eye ailments have been trooping to the Emir’s palace for treatment being provided by the group.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Malnutrition NGO urges timely release of nutritional fundsbullet
2 Pharmacy Council threatens to shut all unlicensed pharmacies by March bullet
3 In Zamfara 3 students die of mysterious disease, 2 hospitalizedbullet

Health

President Buhari
Boycott of Duties Health workers threaten to embark on indefinite strike from Feb. 27
Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health.
Restructuring Health expert calls for national infection control committee
President Muhammadu Buhari
Health Care FG, EU sign 70m Euros grant to strengthen system
A nurse attending to a sickle cell patient.
Sickle Cell Patients want 5% from proposed Kano State Health Trust Fund