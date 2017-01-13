Playing God Zimbabwean pastor sells ‘anointed’ umbrellas for $10 each

A man of God in Zimbabwe has come in for knocks after he sold umbrellas he claimed were anointed in his church and could ward off evil spirits.

  • Published:
Prophet Tapiwa Freddy play

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy

(I-Harare)

A popular man of God in Zimbabwe, Prophet Freddy, the founder of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, has been called out after he allegedly sold some umbrellas during a service, tagging them ‘anointed’ and with the divine powers to protect owners from lightning strikes and storms during this rainy season.

H-Metro reports that the umbrellas which were sold for $10 each, according to the man of God, also have the ability to protect his congregants from evil spirits.

In announcing the sale, Prophet Freddy was quoted as saying:

“God instructed me to pray for these umbrellas and there will be no member of this church who will buy the umbrella and get struck by lightning or will be tormented by demons.

2017 is a year of overtaking and this year we shall overtake if you have faith. God will use these umbrellas to perform miracles, signs, and wonders.”

play

 

It was gathered that the ecstatic church members who then flocked to the altar to buy the umbrellas and as they stampeded for the umbrellas, some got injured as they were trying to get hold of the first umbrella that their Prophet had offered for free to his congregants.

One of the ladies who was part of the scuffle, said she was injured as she tried to get the umbrella.

“I was pushed by another woman who also wanted the umbrella and I dislocated my arm but I don’t regret what happened to me and I believe I will be healed since I was injured in the house of God.

I was not doing something wrong to anyone so I know these injuries will come to pass,” she said.

Prophet Freddy was said to be in the spotlight last year after he performed controversial miracles like spiritual selling spectacles that would enable the wearer to see evil coming his way.

He was also in the news for selling anointed soap to female church members saying it would make their husband stick to them alone.

