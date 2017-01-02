Yves Rocher Cosmetic brand launches new boutique in Lagos

Yves Rocher No. 1 cosmetic brand in France launches its first boutique in Novare Mall, Lekki, after the pilot launch of the Boutique at Jabi Lake Abuja earlier in July this year.

  • Published:
Image

WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF BOTANICAL BEAUTY®

The leading beauty brand, Yves Rocher (pronounced Eve Ro-shay) is based on the philosophy of Botanical Beauty and offers a range of skincare and fragrances composed of natural and botanical ingredients for both men and women.

The leading beauty brand, Yves Rocher (pronounced Eve Ro-shay) is based on the philosophy of Botanical Beauty and offers a range of skincare and fragrances composed of natural and botanical ingredients for both men and women.

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE VEGETAL WORLD

The ambition of Yves Rocher has always been to work in harmony with the environment, as each tree and each plant does in nature.  The brands’ commitment to botanical beauty ensures that every ingredient and formula is guaranteed to be safe. Every formula is effective.

play

 

KEY BEAUTY OFFERING; NATURAL & AFFORDABLE

FACE CARE: Highest Efficacy & Expertise. 

BODY CARE: Well-being & Natural

FRAGRANCE: French Haute Perfumerie.

PERSONAL CARE: Pleasure & Natural

A BRAND RESPECTFUL OF THE PLANET

Priority is given to organic agriculture. Endangered plants and genetically modified or animal-based ingredients are never used. Raw materials that harm the Environment are reduced. Eco design is used. All the active ingredients Yves Rocher develops are extracted from plants.

Yves Rocher is exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Parfums Estate Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited.

DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE BRAND

Yves Rocher Boutique Lagos

Novare Mall, Sangotedo, Lekki. Shop K01. Tel:  0704 551 8441

Yves Rocher Boutique Abuja

Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja. Shop U13. Tel: 0704 623 6249

Facebook: Yves Rocher Nigeria

Instagram: @yvesrochernigeria

This is a Feature by Yves Rocher

