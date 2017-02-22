Attention Seeker Young man under fire for posting obituary of himself

A young man who posted his obituary on Facebook has come under scathing attacks by many who think he is wishing himself evil.

Chidera Coded took his prank way too far play

A young man who took to his Facebook wall to post an obituary of himself has come under strong criticism from other users who not only see his action as stupid but downright folly.

The young man who gave his name as Chidera, according to his profile, is only 19-years-old and from Aniocha in Anambra State, posted that he was eager to find out how people will react if he dies suddenly and went ahead to create an obituary of himself, even giving the burial details.

Read what he posted here:

'I just want to know how I will be if I die; if you like my pix comment fast ok.'

But the prank was not well accepted by many with some saying he is wishing himself death and no one would be surprised if he falls dead suddenly, while others resorted to praying for him as they think he does not know what he is doing.

But it seems Chidera wanted to bask in his five minutes of fame and he has gotten all the attention he needed.

Isaac Dachen

