You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Please, Tonto Dikeh should just write a book

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh shows off makeover photo play

(Instagram)

There is a saying among the Yoruba which is "afefe ti fe at ri furo adiye."

This means that the breeze has exposed the behind of the chicken. After all the mushy and romantic posts on Instagram, we now know that Tonto Dikeh's marriage was more of a cracked mirror than the fairy tale, happy ever after setting she was selling.

The star actress has exposed the supposed dirty linen of her marriage to Oladunni Churchill. In a series of revealing Instagram posts, Tonto Dikeh is singing the same tale of infidelity, and spousal abuse.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good play

(Instagram)

Prior to this, Tonto Dikeh painted a picture of pure happiness and perfection in her marriage. She posted several photos of her and her hubby in public displays of affection. The social media zombies were quick to post goals underneath each of her misleading posts.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

(Instagram)

 

Now the bubble has burst and Tonto Dikeh is spilling the beans about her nightmare of a marriage. We have seen this all before. The heartbroken female celebrity goes on a confession spree. Not to be insensitive but we don't care much about her seemingly failed marriage which is now cliché in this business.

I would have suggested she write a book about the whole issue, but Toke Makinwa's 'On Becoming' is enough to last me a lifetime. I don't think I am ready to read another book centred around a man who doesn't have the guts to be a faithful to his wife.

play

 

Here is a tip for Tonto Dikeh. Be quiet and move on. There has never been any benefit in putting your private life in public. You welcome the mob to comment on your life. She should have been quiet all along when she got married, when she delivered her baby and when things started going bad.

Tonto Dikeh play

(Instagram)

 

My personal belief is that if you spill your personal life to the public you are insecure and need outside approval for validation.

Tonto Dikeh should go private, make a Nollywood come back and take care of her son. These sad stories she is telling the world would get her no here.

