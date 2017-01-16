You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo If you live on social media, you will die on social media

If you reveal your private life on social media you have invited the hounds of Hell to always be in your business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni play

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party

(misspetite)

Toke Makinwa Media personality is in love
"So You Want to Get Married" How important is sex in marriage?
Pyjamas Would you rock the sleepwear trend?
#Cirocthenewyear Banky W, Toke Makinwa and DJ Xclusive at event
"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to be 'just friends' with your ex?
House of Maliq Fashion magazine needs to upgrade its cover game
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming party
Funke Akindele All the action from actress' housewarming party [Photos]
Nigerian Designers 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 events that rocked in 2016

Good morning everyone except Liverpool. That annoying team from the gutter part of England can have a bad year for all I care.

And to those dissing my boy Pogba, you guys are just noise makers. Yes, he didn't have the best of games against Liverpool but great players have off days. Please bear in mind that he is just 23 years old and he is very far from his peak.

The flashy player was mauled on social media after the game for his less than impressive performance. The bants were plenty. What made the Pogba mockery so bad was that on Friday, January 13, 2017, Pogba entered the history books at the first football player to have his own emoji.

 

Adidas and Manchester United made a huge deal about it. Paul Pogba is a player that is not scared of the limelight. He thrives off it, that's why he is always on social media showing off. Pogba loves Instagram and Twitter.

For such a social media friendly player, Twitter and Instagram can be double-edged swords when things go bad for him. This is what we witnessed yesterday.

 

It's not only in football these things happens. I see a lot of celebrities reveal their private lives and most intimate details on Twitter and Instagram just for the buzz. They love the attention of social media. They love the likes on Instagram when they share a photo of boo. They love the re tweets when they share photos of their honeymoon on Twitter.

play

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz spotted again after April saga

To always be in the news, many celebrities no longer see the line that separates their private life from their public persona. They share anything and everything on social media. There are no precious moments. They spill it all to their fans which quickly transform into a mob when bad news hits the fan.

When you live your life on social media, you can't shut the door when bad things like a divorce or scandal come in. You have called people to pry into your private life and they are not going to leave when things go bad. Why should they hold precious what you don't?

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz with Stephanie Coker and Hubby play

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz with Stephanie Coker and Hubby

(twitter)

 

And these celebs make the same mistakes over and over again. When things go bad, they swear that they will be private but months later they are back to advertising everything on the 'gram.

Many of them do not know this truth- if you live on social media, you will die on social media.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
3 Benson Okonkwo Nollywood actor comes under fire for kissing man on...bullet

Gist

Sad Woman
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Faustina to forget her ex-boyfriend
This worried woman needs your advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser ‘My father has set a time limit for me to get married’
Ajibola Ajimobi
Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams LAUTECH students
The notorious Matharoo sisters
Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after blackmail scandal