You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo If you live on social media, you will die on social media

Good morning everyone except Liverpool. That annoying team from the gutter part of England can have a bad year for all I care.

And to those dissing my boy Pogba, you guys are just noise makers. Yes, he didn't have the best of games against Liverpool but great players have off days. Please bear in mind that he is just 23 years old and he is very far from his peak.

The flashy player was mauled on social media after the game for his less than impressive performance. The bants were plenty. What made the Pogba mockery so bad was that on Friday, January 13, 2017, Pogba entered the history books at the first football player to have his own emoji .

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji thanks twitter for emojing me, let's have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd… https://t.co/67pCCtg6rU — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Adidas and Manchester United made a huge deal about it. Paul Pogba is a player that is not scared of the limelight. He thrives off it, that's why he is always on social media showing off. Pogba loves Instagram and Twitter.

For such a social media friendly player, Twitter and Instagram can be double-edged swords when things go bad for him. This is what we witnessed yesterday.

Well... Manchester United have not sent a petition. https://t.co/0727bZDoFv — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It's not only in football these things happens. I see a lot of celebrities reveal their private lives and most intimate details on Twitter and Instagram just for the buzz. They love the attention of social media. They love the likes on Instagram when they share a photo of boo. They love the re tweets when they share photos of their honeymoon on Twitter.

To always be in the news, many celebrities no longer see the line that separates their private life from their public persona. They share anything and everything on social media. There are no precious moments. They spill it all to their fans which quickly transform into a mob when bad news hits the fan.

When you live your life on social media, you can't shut the door when bad things like a divorce or scandal come in. You have called people to pry into your private life and they are not going to leave when things go bad. Why should they hold precious what you don't?

And these celebs make the same mistakes over and over again. When things go bad, they swear that they will be private but months later they are back to advertising everything on the 'gram.

Many of them do not know this truth- if you live on social media, you will die on social media.