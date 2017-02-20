You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Big Brother Naija, Bisola and why men cheat

Bisola and the going-ons in Big Brother Naija and cheating are just part of human nature.

  • Published:
Bisola is human afterall play

Bisola is human afterall



Presently, the top two trending topics on Twitter are Big Brother Naija and Bisola who is a contestant on the reality show.

A lot of hot stuff has been going on in the Big Brother house but the temperature was turned all the way up when Bisola and TTT got busy under the covers. Indeed, it was a heady affair judging from the reactions online.

Bisola who is an actress became the topic of Sunday morning gist on Twitter. The Pharisees and Sadducees condemned for her alleged explicit ministration on live TV. You know how our people can be- a holier-than-thou group of hypocrites.

 

Apart from supposedly doing the freaky deeky on TV, Bisola was blasted for allegedly getting down with a married man. According to some of the views, quenching aggro on TV is bad enough but when doing it with a married man it is absolutely worse.

 

I don't care for Big Brother and the drama in the house. I do however have a few thoughts on the Bisola Big Brother debacle.

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

 

First of all, it is naive to think that full grown adults won't have sex when they have been confined in a house for so long. Body no be firewood. After a while, you must succumb to the flesh and do what you have to do. Let's be realistic, most of you throwing stones at Bisola would do the same thing.

 

On the other end, I wonder why some people believe that people shouldn't react to Bisola's actions? Hey if you put your personal stuff out there in the public expect people to be all up in your business. Whatever you do in a public space will warrant a public reaction. That's the way it goes. So if you decide to have sex on TV people will talk about it. Although, as earlier stated bashing adults for having sex in a confined space is childish. The collective reaction should be more mature. Alas, Nigerians are immature about sex.

As for TTT lying about his marital status, such is life. A lot of married men hide the fact that they are married. TTT is scum (as the feminazis) for lying about his marriage. Deceiving someone on such a large scale is terrible. I can't imagine how Bisola will feel when she finds out.

Gifty, Marvis, TTT make nomination list play

Gifty, Marvis, TTT make nomination list

 

Why do men cheat anyway? First of all, cheating is not only exclusive to men. Women cheat too. Men cheat because it is allowed. Women do not have a unified response to cheating. A man who cheats does not do it by himself. He is obviously cheating with a woman on his main babe. In most cases, the other woman knows that the guy she is sleeping with is cheating but doesn't care.

Men cheat because there are no repercussions play

Men cheat because there are no repercussions

(VIBE )

 

You could therefore say, women hate being cheated on but some women do not mind if they are with a serial cheat. This disparity has encouraged cheating culture.

If all women said no to cheating and made it a deal breaker in their marriages and relationships, cheating culture will reduce greatly. However, that is not the reality of things. This is the reality of things, a man who cheats will continue to have women around him because not all women see cheating as a big deal when they are not being cheated on. They don't want to be the victim. They prefer to be an accomplice. Cold world.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

