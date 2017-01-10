Wrong Hustle Police Sergeant arrested for stealing firearms, selling to retired officer

A serving officer with the Nigeria Police Force, Sergeant Bulus Jatau, has been arrested for allegedly stealing firearms and ammunition from the armoury of the Police Mounted Troop Unit in Kaduna State, and sold same to a retired policeman, Inspector Maisari Katsina.

Daily Trust reports that after the arrest of Sergeant Jatau, he led operatives to Inspector Katsina and firearms were recovered from him including one pump-action gun, a Beretta pistol, four English revolver pistols and 50 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Other ammunitions recovered, according to the police, were 31 live cartridges, one fake firearm license, and four vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf car, a Toyota Prado, a Toyota Cricket, and a Toyota Corolla, as well as one set of camouflage police uniform.

Confirming the incident, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Donald Awunah, explained that Sergeant Jatau had been dismissed, noting that he and Katsina would be prosecuted after the conclusion of an investigation.

“On January 1, 2017, at about 2.45 am, the operatives of IGP Special Tactical Squad arrested the suspects

The squad worked on intelligence indicating that a notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang, which has been on the wanted list of the police for several kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes in Kaduna State and neighbouring states, were in the process of unleashing terror on innocent residents of Kujama village in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. On-the-spot search was conducted at their hideout and some exhibits were recovered.”

However, the dismissed policeman confessed that he stole the weapons from the police armoury and handed them to Katsina for safe-keeping, while Katsina also admitted to receiving the weapons from Jatau, adding that the latter told him that he bought them in the Republic of Niger.

In his confession, Katsina allegedly said:

“Jatau asked me to keep the firearms for him; he said he bought them in Niger with the intention of selling them in Nigeria. I didn’t know he was stealing them from the police.”

Awunah added that the duo had confessed to their roles in various kidnappings and armed robbery attacks in Kaduna and neighbouring states.