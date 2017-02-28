World Linguistic Society So Ugandans speak better English than Nigerians?

A recent study crowns Uganda as the best English speaking country in Africa.

  • Published:
A secondary school in Kenya

A secondary school in Kenya

(News Week )

The hearts of many Nigerians will be heartbroken after reading this.

Uganda is the best speaking English country in Africa. This is according to a study conducted by the World Linguistic Society. Zambia, South Africa and Kenya are next on the list. Nigeria does not make it to the top 9 list.

You can check out the full list below;

  1. Uganda

  2. Zambia

  3. South Africa

  4. Kenya

  5. Zimbabwe

  6. Malawi

  7. Ghana

  8. Botswana

  9. Sudan

English is the official language in Uganda. Schools and institutions teach students in English.

It is surprising that Nigeria did not make it to the list. The official language of the country is English. Many Nigerians will find it very hard to believe this study.

Yet, 39% of students who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2016, passed Mathematics and English.

For years, Nigerians have mocked the spoken English of Ghanaians and their accent. As for South Africa, the xenophobic attacks has put off many Nigerians from it.

The placement of South Africa on this list might likely annoy Nigerians.

The  World Linguistic Society should be taken with a pinch of salt. The BBC reports that it cannot verify the authenticity of this study yet.

