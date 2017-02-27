An Ikole Ekiti Customary Court, Ekiti State has heard the case of a woman, Sola Bamisile, who wants to be divorced from her husband, Bayo, who is only good for sex.

According to the complainant in a report compiled the Daily Post News, her refusal of her husband's sexual advances has gotten her a lot of pummeling.

Bamisile, who has already given birth to four children in their five years marriage also accused Bayo of failing in his responsibility to her and their kids.

“I always quarrel with my husband because none of our children is in school; there is no proper care for me and the children.

“My husband is always concerned about having sex with me whenever he has taken palm-wine. He has not even paid my dowry.”

The respondent's failed have reportedly weighed into the situation, asking the complainant to double back on her quest for divorce.

Bayo reportedly wrote an undertaking to be of good behaviour in support on this bid.

“My husband and his family have been coming to me to change my mind about the divorce. He has also written a letter of undertaking to be of good behaviour.”

Yemisi Ojo, the president of the court in her ruling ordered the respondent to enroll his children in a school while the court monitors his alleged changed attitude.