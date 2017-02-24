The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged woman suspected of stoning her three-year-old stepdaughter at the Wadata area of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Command on the incident, the body of the toddler identified as Khadijah Abdulrahman was discovered on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at an uncompleted building near their residence.

It was gathered that the girl's mother had separated from her father who then married the suspect so that she could take care of the child but as it turned out, the reversed has turned out to be the case.

According to a resident of the area, the baby who had been crying uncontrollably demanding to see her mother, a few months ago, suddenly went missing from her father’s house on Tuesday, February 21, and all efforts to find her failed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu who confirmed the incident, said the command got a report about the corpse of the child and moved in to evacuate it and arrested the suspect.

“We received a report this morning that the corpse of a little girl of about three years, later identified as Khadija Abdulrahman, was seen in an uncompleted building at Wadata near the bank of River Benue.

A female suspect has been arrested in connection with the case and investigation has also commenced.”

Other residents said that the suspect had been maltreating the victim for a long time and many people had warned her to desist from such act but all their warnings had fallen on deaf ears.