A desperate woman who tried to smuggle her boyfriend out of a prison in Venezuela inside a suitcase has found herself in deep trouble after she was arrested in the act .

According to New York Post, the audacious jailbreak happened at the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison located in the state of Anzoategui, in north-eastern Venezuela, when the 25-year-old woman, Antonieta Robles Saouda, went to the jail with a six-year-old girl to visit her lover, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, serving a nine years and eight months’ term after being convicted for car robbery.

As Saouda was leaving the prison, she was spotted dragging a pink suitcase and the guards’ suspicions were aroused when she had difficulty moving the suitcase on the way out.

On closer inspection, the prison guards found a cramped Vargas huddled inside and though a small and slim man, Vargas evidently performed a feat of contortionism to cram himself into the small space, prison officials report.

The couple was immediately arrested with Vargas escorted back to his cell while Saouda was placed in a holding cell with the little girl was put in the temporary care of social services.