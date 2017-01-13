Dangerous Love Woman nabbed while smuggling boyfriend out of jail in suitcase

A devoted woman who tried to smuggle her lover out of a Venezuelan prison inside a suitcase has been arrested.

  • Published:
The desperate lovers, Antonieta Robles Saouda and Ibrain Jose Garcia play

The desperate lovers, Antonieta Robles Saouda and Ibrain Jose Garcia

(New York Post)

Back To Base Jailbreak escapees in the net for robbery
Back To Base Jailbreak escapees caught during fresh robbery in Ibadan
Law Breaker Female warder sacked for smuggling alcohol into prison
Born Again Criminal Robbery suspect says he repented before his arrest
Enemy Within Houseboy jailed 3 years for stealing from boss
Child Of The Outside Policewoman collapses after son is jailed for stealing
Arrested By God 2 teenagers jailed 6 months for stealing from RCCG churches

A desperate woman who tried to smuggle her boyfriend out of a prison in Venezuela inside a suitcase has found herself in deep trouble after she was arrested in the act.

ALSO READ: “Super Man: Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation”

According to New York Post, the audacious jailbreak happened at the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison located in the state of Anzoategui, in north-eastern Venezuela, when the 25-year-old woman, Antonieta Robles Saouda, went to the jail with a six-year-old girl to visit her lover, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, serving a nine years and eight months’ term after being convicted for car robbery.

As Saouda was leaving the prison, she was spotted dragging a pink suitcase and the guards’ suspicions were aroused when she had difficulty moving the suitcase on the way out.

play

 

On closer inspection, the prison guards found a cramped Vargas huddled inside and though a small and slim man, Vargas evidently performed a feat of contortionism to cram himself into the small space, prison officials report.

ALSO READ: “InBauchi: NPS denies reports of attempted jail break at central prison”

The couple was immediately arrested with Vargas escorted back to his cell while Saouda was placed in a holding cell with the little girl was put in the temporary care of social services.

More

Prison Break Policemen, warders in trouble as suspect stages audacious escape in broad daylight

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
2 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet
3 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet

Gist

The deceased student, Rofiat Adebisi
Lord Have Mercy Babalawo, driver arrested for murder of UNIOSUN Student
MMM pyramid scheme
MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!
Graphic Content
Shocking 2 brothers murder friend over N5M (Graphic Photos)
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will tell a friend whose wife is cheating