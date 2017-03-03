A mother of six has been arrested by the police for dumping her one-day-old baby in a sewage over the economic hardship in the country.

The woman identified as Juliana James, from Guru village in outskirt of Bauchi, Bauchi State, told newsmen on Friday, March 3, 2017, that she committed the dastardly act due to hardships.

Daily Post reports that the indigene of Shendan Local Government Area of Plateau State made the disclosure while being paraded by the police.

According to the reports, the accused lives with her husband and their six children, five girls and a boy, in a one room apartment and claims that things have been very hard for her family, so much so that she had to sacrifice the new born child.

She said, “Things are hard. My husband has no job. He had an accident three months ago he is still in the hospital ago and the situation became worse for us. We don’t see food to eat. We were dying of starvation.

“I delivered at home and threw the baby in the toilet because I don’t know how we are going to take care of it. I didn’t tell my husband.”

Thankfully, the baby girl was rescued alive and rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching hospital where she is reportedly receiving treatment.

The sun reports that an undisclosed source revealed that Juliana seemed depressed over the situation of things.

“She was a hardworking mother and House wife who fried kwosai (bean-cake in the neighborhood but for some time now during her pregnancy she had not been coming out. Maybe the recession took it’s toll on her."

Juliana was subsequently remanded in jail following her arrest.

While parading the suspect for child abandonment alongside other suspects, the Commissioner of police, Zaki Ahmed said that the case is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the rescued baby has been handed over to social welfare officials after she was been declared healthy.