A middle-aged woman has been arrested by the police in Enugu State for conniving with her boyfriend to kidnap her sister's daughter.

A 32-year-old woman, Chinedu Chukwu, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly conniving with her boyfriend to kidnap and sell the four-year-old daughter of her sister for N350, 000, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ebere Amaraizu said the police got aware of the incident after the young victim identified as Chinecherem Irechukwu, a pupil of Unity Primary School, at Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of the state, disappeared on December 15, 2016.

“It started on December 15, 2016, around 12: 45 pm, at Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State. It was reported that Chinecherem went missing.

The disappearance of the girl threw the entire family, especially her mother, into panic and confusion.”

DSP Amaraizu continued that the matter was referred to the Gender and Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), headed by SP Gloria Udoka.

It was in the course of the investigation Chukwu who is the younger sister of the victim’s mother was arrested and during interrogation, she confessed that her boyfriend, Chinonso Osunkwo, had convinced her to abduct her niece for sale.

DSP Amaraizu continued:

“Investigations revealed that the lovers, on that fateful day, conspired and came into Enugu from Anambra State. They headed to the school, where little Chinecherem was, tricked and whisked her away to Umuahia, Abia State, precisely to Ihe Olokoro.”

“She was sold to one Florence Nwokocha, for N350,000. The police have arrested Florence, who assisted the operatives to recover Chinecherem on January 16, 2017.

The little girl was kept at Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State, awaiting the arrival of another buyer, when she was rescued.”

