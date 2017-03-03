In Ogun Woman, 42, arraigned in court for keeping ‘life-threatening’ dogs

A woman is facing two count charge of constituting nuisance with her dogs and creating fear in the minds of the neighbours.

A 42-year-old woman, Esther Isaiah was on Thursday arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court for keeping dogs that constituted nuisance to members of her immediate community.

Easter, who reside at Alawode street Olorunsogo area in Abeokuta, is facing a two count charge of constituting nuisance with her dogs and creating fear in the minds of the neighbours.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 23, at about 8:00p.m at Alawode street Olorunsogo in Abeokuta .

Shonibare said that the accused had five different dogs, out of which only one was chained, while the others moved freely terrorising neighbors.

“The accused had been arrested and reported several times to the Kemta Police Station, Idi-aba Abeokuta and Oke-Itoku Police Station in Abeokuta.

“She had threatened many people in the society, with the dogs chasing passers by and biting some of them; whenever her attention was drawn to the menace, she gave excuses.

“She said when she first moved to the area, some thieves carted away her belongings, hence her keeping the dogs for security purpose,” he said

The prosecutor said her action contravened sections 249 and 344 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1 Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Idowu Olayinka, granted her bail in the sum of the N50, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case to March 23, for hearing.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

