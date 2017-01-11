Wishful Thinking Ugandan govt official buried with Shs200M meant to ‘bribe’ God

The wife of a late 52-year-old Ugandan government official, Charles Obong, has been arrested after the sum of Shs200 million (about N173, 236), was discovered in his coffin , with the woman claiming the money was meant to bribe God for his entry into heaven.

Daily Monitor reports that Obong who worked as a senior personnel officer in the Ministry of Public Service from 2006 to 2016, reportedly wanted to use the cash to redeem his soul before God, according to the confused woman.

Obong’s wife, Margaret, reportedly confessed that her husband had told her to bury him with huge sums of cash which he would carry to heaven to offer God on Judgement Day.

When the coffin was exhumed by security officials and opened, around $5,700 in 100 denominations was found inside.

Obong reportedly died on December 17, 2016, after a long illness and was buried at his ancestral home at Adag-ani village, Bar-pii parish, Aromo Sub-county in Lira District, on Christmas Eve, in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost Shs20 million, underlining the corruption that permeates that country.

The Aromo Sub-county chairman, David Elic who is Obong’s brother-in-law, said the late official had left behind a Will, dictating that upon his death, his wife should deposit huge sums of money in his coffin.

“He planned to convey the money to God as an offertory so that the Almighty Father could forgive his sins and save him from hellfire.

He also instructed his brother, Justin Ngole, and sister, Hellen Aber, to bear witness to ensure his wife follows his testament to the letter and secure the money in his coffin,” Elic said.

However, relatives and local leaders who attended the deceased’s send-off said the Will was silent on the manner of sins Obong wanted to make amends for as he served in public office, including at the Public Service ministry.