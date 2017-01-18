The family of a Nigerian-born veteran United States of America soldier, Chucks Okebata, who was murdered by unknown assassins when he visited home during the last Yuletide period, have fingered his wife following his death.

According to Ada Mbaeri, a sister of the Umuduruorie Umuomumu Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State born soldier, his wife had once threatened to deal with him if he did not leave his house in the US for her shortly before he traveled to Nigeria for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

ALSO READ: “The Heart Of Man…: Couple poisoned by husband’s brother in Liberia (Graphic Photos)”

Okebata who had won many awards for his services in the US Army was allegedly abducted and killed by the gunmen while holidaying at home.

Now, the family believes that his wife must have had a hand in his murder following their incessant quarrel over his decision to identify with his people back home.

Using her Facebook page to make the declaration, Mbaeri said her brother recently shared videos of his wife threatening to call the police on him before he came to Nigeria and got murdered.

In the videos shared on Facebook, it could be seen that Okebata’s wife had threatened to send Okebata to jail unless he left their home and two sons.

The two boys who did not want their father to go anywhere were seen weeping profusely and begging their mother not to send their father away.

ALSO READ: “Killer In Uniform: Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)”

The deceased, however, returned home to Nigeria after being away for so long and ended up dead after a few days into his visit after he was abducted and shot dead on Thursday, January 12, 2017.