An estranged wife, Modupe Daisi, on Monday told the Customary Court sitting in Aiyedun-Ekiti, that her husband ,Sunday Owolabi, 75, consented to her dating their farm labourer; only for him to accuse her of adultery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff was seeking an order of the court to retrieve the N50,000 receipt of the farmland she bought through her husband in 2009.

Modupe giving evidence before the court alleged that her husband had once told her labourer, one Ojo Folorunso, to feel free to have sex with her.

She said that her husband later turned around to accuse her of adultery.

“My husband had sometime in the past told the man, who was assisting me on my farm, to feel free to date me.

“My husband even showed Folorunso where he was operated on when he had a surgery.

“My husband, then, said that he could no longer perform sexually as a result of the surgical operation he had.

“In December 2016, I went to spent seven days working on our plantation.

“On my return home, my husband began to threaten me that he would kill me with a machete.

“He alleged that I went to enjoy myself with my labourer,” she told the court.

NAN reports that though, the woman told the court that she divorced her husband 10 years ago, but they resettled two years after, when the man came to plead with her.

The 75-year-old husband, Sunday Owolabi, who was absent in court on Monday, was, however, represented by his younger brother, Omoniyi Owolabi.

Omoniyi told the court that his elder brother’s absence was due to an illness.

He said that the defendant chased out his wife woman because she was alleged to have eloped with her farm labourer.

The president of the customary court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, in her ruling, ordered that a search warrant be sent to Sunday’s house.

Ojo said the search warrant should to retrieve some of the property the woman claimed she could not pack along with her while leaving her matrimonial home.

The president also ordered that the plaintiff should bring a witness to the court that would affirm her claim of paying for the farmland in contention.

She then adjourned the case to March 27 for continuation of hearing.