Divorce Wife seeks dissolution of 15 years marriage for alleged drunkenness

A housewife is seeking divorce after 15 years of marriage over her husband's alleged addiction to alcohol.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court gavel. play

Court gavel.

(Press)

In Abuja Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage over lack of love
In Abuja Court dissolves marriage over HIV positive wife
In Oyo Pregnant woman seeks dissolution of 22-yr-old marriage
Cheating Spouse Teacher urges court to divorce 10-year marriage for husband’s insincerity
Off You Go! Man seeks divorce from wife who brings him bad luck after sex
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Festus not to expose his family secret
In Ilorin Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over wife battering, lack of care
See Gobe Mother-of-two seeks divorce over hubby's pull out game

A 43-year-old housewife, Funmilola Ogundoro, on Friday urged a Grade C Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, to dissolve her 15-year-old marriage to her husband, Michael, for alleged addiction to alcohol.

Funmilola told the court that her endurance over the respondent’s drinking habit had reached a climax that she could no longer tolerate.

“I have exploited all means to persuade him against excessive alcohol intakes, but he did not change and I cannot continue living with a drunkard.

“He prefers drinking alcohol to food and endangers his life through excessive drinking that has turned him to an irresponsible father and husband.

“I shouldered the responsibility of our three children alone and often feed him as well because he always return home broke on daily basis,” she told the court.

The husband was not present in the court to defend the allegation and the case was adjourned till March 4 for continuation of hearing.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, urged the respondent to maintain peace pending the determination of the matter.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet
2 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
3 Too Much To Handle Woman's 34J boobs explodes during tattoo sessionbullet

Gist

The deceased, Israel Buhari
Too Sad Mother causes death of only son after feeding him with kerosene
Primary school students reportedly being arrested over assignments
Wonders Shall Never End Primary pupils reportedly arrested over assignments
Cultism
Good For Nothing Court remands 8 suspected cultists for stabbing neighbour
In Enugu Police arrest 4 suspects over illegal revenue collection