A 43-year-old housewife, Funmilola Ogundoro, on Friday urged a Grade C Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, to dissolve her 15-year-old marriage to her husband, Michael, for alleged addiction to alcohol.

Funmilola told the court that her endurance over the respondent’s drinking habit had reached a climax that she could no longer tolerate.

“I have exploited all means to persuade him against excessive alcohol intakes, but he did not change and I cannot continue living with a drunkard.

“He prefers drinking alcohol to food and endangers his life through excessive drinking that has turned him to an irresponsible father and husband.

“I shouldered the responsibility of our three children alone and often feed him as well because he always return home broke on daily basis,” she told the court.

The husband was not present in the court to defend the allegation and the case was adjourned till March 4 for continuation of hearing.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, urged the respondent to maintain peace pending the determination of the matter.