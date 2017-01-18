The wife of late Chucks Okebata, the Nigerian-born United State of America Army veteran who was murdered by unknown assassins while holidaying in his country home, has come out to say she does not have a hand in his murder.

The bereaved woman who is being accused by Okebata’s family as being the brain behind his murder because of a quarrel they had in their home before he came home for the last Yuletide, has come out to clear the air on the allegations leveled against her.

The woman who says she is very distraught at the death of her husband, in telling her own side of the story, said even though her husband and father of two young sons had been cheating on her and abusing her, she had no reason to want him dead.

ALSO READ: “Family War: Wife threatened murdered Nigerian-born USA soldier - Sister”

She claimed that they had marital issues due to his serial infidelity and that her husband was throwing it in her face by sending nude and very provocative pictures of the women he was cheating with, to her.

Read her own side of the story here in a letter she addressed to one Amanda:

"Amanda, I once came to you about my husband and his incessant abuse and cheating. Yes, I am the wife of the man who was assassinated, and I am just distraught.

I do not even know where to start but it is only right I tell my own side of the story. I am innocent; God is my witness that I did not kill my husband or the evil that my husband’s family is portraying me to be.

Yes, my sister-in-law posted that video to make me look evil but the part she did not tell anybody was that I was calling the police to save me because he always beat me up and I was told to call the police whenever he started and that was exactly what I was doing.

From the video, you would see that I did not fight him or answered him. Should I have allowed him to kill me?

Amanda, we have been married for 13 years, since I was 19; it has been beating upon beating. I have gone through surgeries because of the beating he gave me. How can I kill my husband? We live together until the day he left for Nigeria; I packed his things, how could I kill him?

Who do I know to order a hit on the father of my children? I have no interest in his properties as suggested, after all, we built everything together. God knows I am innocent. I know who I am married to; he is a show-off and he went to Nigeria and was going to club spraying dollars and showing off, revealing his locations.

They want to pin my husband’s death on me; my husband was not assassinated. He was kidnapped. Because he is a military man, he is always with a gun and when he shot to death one of the kidnappers, they shot him. Why is my family leaving out information about what happened and pinning it on me?

I never threatened him to kill him. I am a working woman with a paying job and have no reason to kill him because of properties. All I just want is peace to mourn and raise my children. You can confirm my story from those people in my hometown.

My husband was careless in a country with high rate of crime and was kidnapped. If he had not shot one of the robbers, all we would have been talking about is paying ransom not death.

Amanda, why would I kill the father of my kids? Why would I choose his death over a divorce if things were that bad? I have two boys, who will help me raise them? I am completely innocent of all the allegations.”

ALSO READ: “The Fear Of Women...: Woman pays assassins N500K to kill husband”

“I have endured all these years through his beating and cheating and I did not leave or kill him, why would I do it now? All I ask is that I am left to mourn in peace and the killers found and prosecuted.

Nne, biko help me. I’m an innocent victim here. I love my husband and I’m still in tears. I’m mourning him and people are accusing them wrongly. My children are crying daily."