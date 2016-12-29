Home > Gist >

What A Life :  Woman beheaded for shopping without husband in Afghanistan

What A Life Woman beheaded for shopping without husband in Afghanistan

A married woman in Afghanistan has been beheaded after she went for shopping without her husband by the Taliban fighters.

For going into a shop without her husband, a 30-year-old woman has been beheaded at a small remote village in the Latti in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, by suspected Taliban soldiers.

Asian Digest reports that the woman had gone shopping in the city market without her husband or any male relative, an act which is seen as a crime in that country.

According to the report, the village of Latti is under Taliban control and a provincial Governor in Afghanistan revealed that the people who murdered the woman were Taliban fighters.

Under the Taliban rules, women are not allowed to go alone to public places without any close male relative accompanying them.

Although the identity of the woman is yet to be revealed, officials say the reason why the victim went to the market alone was because her husband was away in Iran and they do not have any children.

Authorities haven’t made any arrest yet and the Taliban are denying any involvement in the death of the 30-year-old woman.

