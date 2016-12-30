Way To Go :  Man dies during sex with teenage lover in Onitsha hotel

A 30-year-old man who allegedly took some sex enhancing drugs to meet up with the sexual demands of his teenage lover has lost his life in the process.

The incident, according to PM Express, happened inside a hotel room in Onitsha, Anambra State when the man identified as Abalise Adimonye, took the 18-year-old girl to a popular hotel located at Zik’s Avenue at Fegge, Onitsha, where he was set for an all-night sex romp with the girl.

But in the middle of the night, the hotel management heard the screams of the young girl identified as Ify and on getting to the room, they found Adimonye, a businessman and a native of Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, panting for breath.

Before transportation could be arranged to take him to a hospital, he was said to have given up the ghost, leading the hotel manager to report the incident at the Fegge Police Division who arrested the girl and evacuated the corpse to a morgue in the town.

The teenage girl reportedly told the police that Adimonye had taken some sex-enhancing drugs to boost his performance inside the hotel room.

It was revealed that the drug worked as he lasted too long in the sex romp and after a while, he suddenly became unconscious which prompted the girl to raise alarm and alerted the hotel management.