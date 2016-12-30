Wages Of Sin :  Son of former Reps member sentenced to death for murder

A Katsina State High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Mu’ammar Tukur, to death by hanging for stabbing one Shafir Muktar to death.

Daily Trust reports that Tukur, who is the son of a former member representing the Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency of the state in the of the House of Representatives and the District Head of Bakori, was found guilty by the court sitting in Funtua after he was found guilty of culpable homicide .

Delivering judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale said the prosecution led by Aminu Garba had established the case of culpable homicide against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Bawale noted that the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered four exhibits which established the three needed ingredients, including a death of the victim, cause of the death and intention of the action.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on April 21, 2008, during a fight between the convict and some of the prosecution witnesses at a viewing center when he used a knife to stab the victim to death.

The judge also held that the convict had been on the run after the incident between 2008 and 2013 and was arrested at the graveyard during the funeral of his late mother.

The judge also said the plea for leniency by Tukur could not be entertained because the court’s discretion was blocked by law and directed that the plea should be sent to the state governor, advising that the defense should file its appeal within 90 days.