Home > Gist >

Virtual Reality :  In 2021 all our lives would be fake...sort of

Virtual Reality In 2021 all our lives would be fake...sort of

In a few years from now, we might all be plugged into the Matrix of virtual reality and leave the real world completely.

  • Published:
This could be all of us in the next few years play

This could be all of us in the next few years

(Instagram)

Google Pixel Google has announced its all-new, self-built smartphone!
Air Travel Lufthansa airline launches FlyingLab
CES 2016 5 major tech innovations travellers should look out for
Jumia Product Reviews 3 things you should know when buying a 3D TV
Fove Eye tracking virtual reality has come to stay
UPDATE 1-Seeing and believing: Virtual reality set to conquer living rooms
Seeing and believing: Virtual reality set to conquer living rooms
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Samsung You can pre-order the new Virtual Reality headset from today
Facebook Social network reports huge profits, adding millions of new users

The concept of virtual reality has moved on from movie franchises like the Matrix to wearable VR technology.

If you think this is where virtual reality stops, think again. According to the big guys who know all VR, we could be living in a virtual reality by 2021.

With the advancement in the technology of virtual reality headsets more and more people will be able to plug themselves into another realm of reality.

Virtual reality finally took off for regular users, giving a boost to the therapists and educators who've been interested in the technology for years. play

Virtual reality finally took off for regular users, giving a boost to the therapists and educators who've been interested in the technology for years.

(AP)

 

According to The Foundry, software developers from California, more people are trading their traditional TV sets for a piece of the virtual reality world.

CEO Alex Mahon said there is going to be “an increasing appetite amongst consumers for high-quality VR headset content."

The fact that everyday experiences like watching sport are predicted to completely vanish for some people in favour of VR versions within five years is pretty incredible" he further said.

oculus rift play

oculus rift

(Image courtesy of Oculus)

 

For now this future is a bit expensive. The cheapest VR system this year goes for about N200,000. This is way higher than what surveys revealed. People are willing to spend just N78,000 on a virtual reality headset.

  play (Reuters)

 

With the recession and cost of the dollar, the future might take a while before it gets to Nigeria.

Samsung Electronics Ltd launched a virtual reality headset in September 2016 for its new Galaxy Note 4 phablet using technology from Oculus VR, a company that Facebook Inc is buying for $2 billion.

The wireless headset, called Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition, allows users to watch videos and play games in a virtual reality setting.

Samsung launches virtual reality headset. play

Samsung launches virtual reality headset.

 

The headset was launched with four visual settings that simulate experiences such as sitting in a theatre or being on stage.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 ‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offerbullet
2 Jungle Justice Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to deathbullet
3 Game Over Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel roombullet

Gist

In Lagos Toddler covered with plantain and dumped inside a gutter
 
JJC Tips 6 things you can post on Social Media
Auwal Sani
In Katsina Man dies a day after wedding
This ingrate William Smith bit the finger that fed him
In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss