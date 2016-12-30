Home > Gist >

Vaping :  More US teens are on e-cigarettes than ever before

American teenagers are ditching nicotine cigarettes for vaping and e-cigarettes.

  • Published:
A video vixen with an e-cigarette in DJ Khaled's video play

A video vixen with an e-cigarette in DJ Khaled's video

(YouTube/DJ Khaled VEVO )

According to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more American teenagers are have been using e-cigarettes and not just for nicotine.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) discovered this new trend from surveys filled out by 17,000 high school students across America in 2015.

About 38% of high school students who took the survey revealed they have tried e-cigarettes before.

Vaping play

Vaping

(vapex)

 

An e-cigarette is the most popular type of vaporiser but there are others such as box mod, oil vaporiser, wax vaporiser, and dry herb vaporiser. When you see people puffing out large clouds of vapour on YouTube they are mostly using these vaporisers.

  play (Reuters)

 

At the 2016 SAG Awards, Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio was seen puffing on a strange object. The environmental friendly movie star was vaping and this was probably the first mainstream shot of the alternative sub-culture.

Leonardo DiCaprio vaping at the 2016 SAG Awards play

Leonardo DiCaprio vaping at the 2016 SAG Awards

(Getty Images )

Vaping has been around way before 'The Revenant' movie star jumped on it. It started in the 1960s with the emergence of an early version of electronic cigarettes invented by Herbert Gilbert.

Herbert Gilbert play

Herbert Gilbert

(improofmovement)

 

In 2000, the e-cigarettes that are in use today was created by Hon Lik. Now an electronic cigarette is a device that vaporises a flavoured liquid known as e-liquid. Smoking an e-cigarette is called vaping because of the vapour that is inhaled and exhaled during this process.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

