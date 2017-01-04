Vampire Woman bites, swallows lover’s wife’s ear during fight in Kenya

A woman in Kenya has bitten off and swallowed the ear lobe of her love rival during a fight over a man.

  • Published:
The woman's bitten ear play

The woman's bitten ear

(Star)

He Is Mine Mother, daughter, fight over lover in Abuja
Tragedy 28-yr-old woman dies fighting over boyfriend
In Lagos Student appears in court for biting off man's ear
Teeth Of Steel Man in court for biting off policeman's skin
Busy Body Man who criticized 'Igbo' smokers has ear bitten off during fight
Don't Mess With Me Chinese wife catches husband with mistress, gives beating of her life (Video)
Bitter Lesson 16-yr-old girl bags 3 months in prison for stabbing boyfriend

A Kenyan woman has been arrested by the police for biting off the ear lobe of her lover’s wife, Grace Washeko and swallowing a piece of the ear during a fight.

Star reports that the unnamed woman from the Voi, attacked her rival during a fight over the man on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, and in the process, bit off Washeko’s ear.

The victim, a mother of one, who is now in a hospital, narrated that the woman who is her husband’s mistress visited her at her workplace and engaged her in a fight over her husband, bit off her ear lobe and swallowed it.

While speaking on the incident, Washeko said:

"She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece.

I don't know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally.

His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call," she said.

The injured woman said she has reported the incident to police and is waiting for the police to get into action and arrest her attacker and bring her to book.

More

Love In Sharing 3 women married to the same man fight over sex

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
2 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
3 Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizensbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Kidnapping is a dangerous crime
See Gobe Mother abducts son to get N5M ransom from husband in Yobe
The cult hit man, Obinna Chigozie
True Confession ‘I personally killed 3 rivals’ – Arrested cult hit man
John Okoro, the super man
Super Man Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation