Valentine's Day What happens if Nigeria banned this holiday?

Valentine's Day has been banned in the capital of Pakistan. Can this absurdity happen in Nigeria?

  • Published:
Can Valentine's Day be banned in Nigeria? play

Can Valentine's Day be banned in Nigeria?

(thevoiceofnation)

8 science-backed reasons why being single can be better than being in a relationship
In Pakistan Valentine's Day banned by high court
Valentine's Bliss Toyosi, Wole to wed on Feb. 14 2017; release pre-wedding pictures
"Fifty Shades Darker" Sequel fails to excite critics, here's what they are saying
Valentine's Day Australian government on scam alert
Seriake Dickson Ijaw women, activists to protest govt’s allocation of land to herdsmen
DJ Factor Hennessy golden boy set to steal hearts this Valentine's Day
Kevin Love Cavs forward out for Valentine's Day game
Ligue 1 Cavani, Di Maria fire PSG past Bordeaux as Barca loom
Valentine's Day 5 amazing gift ideas for the love of your life this season

Do you think it is possible for Valentine's Day to be banned in Nigeria?

Do not answer just yet because the lover's holiday has been banned in Pakistan?

A court in the populous Asian country has banned Valentine's Day activities in public in Islamabad, the country's capital city. It was banned because it was successfully argued that Val's Day has no part in Muslim culture.

Anti-Valentine's Day protest in Pakistan play

Anti-Valentine's Day protest in Pakistan

(EPA )

 

The court has also directed the media not to cover any Valentine related event. According to Dawn Newspaper, the petition to ban the lover's day argued that it celebrated immorality, nudity and indecency. This is the first time a ban has been placed on Valentine's Day in the city.

Valentine's Day is a popular holiday in Pakistan play

Valentine's Day is a popular holiday in Pakistan

(AFP )

 

The ban will however not affect restaurants and shops. A year ago, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said Valentine's Day should not be embraced because it was not part of the country's culture.

In some highly religious countries, fragrances, condoms and chocolates have been banned for Valentine's Day celebrations.

  play (New Health Advisor)

ALSO READAmerica spends over $30m on Valentine's Day

Believe it or not but in Malaysia which is predominantly Muslim, females have been told to avoid the excessive use emoticons and fragrance by The National Muslim Youth Association.

In 2015, the Islamic clerical body in Indonesia threatened a fatwa against condom and chocolate sales during Valentine's Day.

We can all agree cake is awesome. So are avocados. Obviously, the two should be pairing up on the reg. Try using avocado as a dairy-free base for frosting, like in this recipe from Joy Bauer, R.D.N., for vanilla avocado icing . play

We can all agree cake is awesome. So are avocados. Obviously, the two should be pairing up on the reg. Try using avocado as a dairy-free base for frosting, like in this recipe from Joy Bauer, R.D.N., for vanilla avocado icing.

(Photograph by Shutterstock)

 

Nigeria is a conservative society but it is highly unlikely that the government would ban Valentine's Day on religious grounds. Also, there hasn't been any history of religious bodies actively discouraging people not to celebrate Val's.

Valentine's Day is a big day for most businesses across the country. In terms of sales, it is probably up there in terms of the amount of money spent.

February 14 is big business in Nigeria and no government can stop it.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Lagos “I caught my wife in her shop cutting man’s nails,” hubby tells...bullet
2 Too Much To Handle Woman's 34J boobs explodes during tattoo sessionbullet
3 Gone Too Soon Yabatech student killed while trying to save younger...bullet

Gist

Apo Six
Apo Six Court adjourns judgment till March 9
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Comedian speaks on Trump, racism and politics in South Africa
Court Gavel
In Lagos 6 robbery suspects docked over alleged theft of items worth N4.9m
Beyonce: Singer drew inspiration from the African goddess Osun
Beyonce Pop queen brings Yoruba culture to American mainstream