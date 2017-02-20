US Nigeria tops list of African immigrants in America

There are 327,000 Nigerians legally living in the United States of America.

  • Published:
Nigerians in America play

Nigerians in America

(New American Media )

Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate in Lebanon for first head of state meeting
Kim Jong-Nam North Korea, Malaysia row as assassination film emerges
In Malaysia Government summons North Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens
Here are all the controversial things the Trump administration has done so far
Trump's baffling 'Sweden' comment came from a Fox News segment
In Ecuador Country heads to presidential runoff vote
In Italy Renzi triggers party leadership contest
In Ecuador Country in vote that could push country to the right
In South America Ecuador in vote that could alter Assange's fate
In France Foreign minister blames cyberattacks on Moscow

With the issue of immigrants boiling hot in America (thanks, Donald Trump) it is interesting to know that there are a lot of Nigerian immigrants in the United States.

According to data US Census Bureau broken down by Pew Research Centre, Nigeria leads the list of African immigrants in America with 327,000 Nigerians in the United States of America.

Nigeria is followed by Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana and Kenya. South Africa, Somalia, Morocco, Liberia, and Cameroon also make up the list.

Nigerian immigrants in the US play

Nigerian immigrants in the US

(The Boston Globe )

 

With Donald Trump adamant about clamping down on immigrants in America, the 327,000 Nigerians living in Yankee are safe because they are legal immigrants. The data from the US Census Bureau only takes into account legal immigrants.

These Nigerians make up the 2 million Africans that now live in the United States. These Africans make up 4.8% of the immigrants in the country.

There are 2 million African immigrants in America. play

There are 2 million African immigrants in America.

(EURWeb )

 

The population of African immigrants in the USA grew the fastest. Within 2000-2013, the population grew by 41%. The increase in Africans in America was influenced by the Refugee Act of 1980 which made it possible for Africans in war-torn countries to seek refuge.

Getty Images play

Getty Images

(Donald Trump)

 

In 2015, over 10,000 refugees from Somalia and Sudan made it into the US, almost half the population of African refugees that year. Asia was the only continent that topped Africa as regards refugees. By 2015, there were 43,115 Asian refugees in Africa.

If Donald Trump has his way, there won't be many African refugees flying into America.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet
2 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

The scene of the gang war
Trouble In Paradise Gang member killed over sharing formula
KFC outlets in Lagos might be shutting down
KFC Fast food franchise reportedly shuts down as recession bites hard
Divorce
In Ibadan Woman seeks divorce over alleged husband’s inability to impregnate her
Rescued baby factory inmates
Baby Factory Home where infants are sold for N300K discovered in Jos