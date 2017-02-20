US Nigeria tops list of African immigrants in America

With the issue of immigrants boiling hot in America (thanks, Donald Trump) it is interesting to know that there are a lot of Nigerian immigrants in the United States.

According to data US Census Bureau broken down by Pew Research Centre, Nigeria leads the list of African immigrants in America with 327,000 Nigerians in the United States of America.

Nigeria is followed by Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana and Kenya. South Africa, Somalia, Morocco, Liberia, and Cameroon also make up the list.

With Donald Trump adamant about clamping down on immigrants in America, the 327,000 Nigerians living in Yankee are safe because they are legal immigrants. The data from the US Census Bureau only takes into account legal immigrants.

These Nigerians make up the 2 million Africans that now live in the United States. These Africans make up 4.8% of the immigrants in the country.

The population of African immigrants in the USA grew the fastest. Within 2000-2013, the population grew by 41%. The increase in Africans in America was influenced by the Refugee Act of 1980 which made it possible for Africans in war-torn countries to seek refuge.

In 2015, over 10,000 refugees from Somalia and Sudan made it into the US, almost half the population of African refugees that year. Asia was the only continent that topped Africa as regards refugees. By 2015, there were 43,115 Asian refugees in Africa.

If Donald Trump has his way, there won't be many African refugees flying into America.