Unity Bank Court orders bank to pay ex-manager pension arrears

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday ordered Unity Bank Plc., to pay Mrs Amina Gambo, it’s operations manager, backlog of her pension arrears.

In his judgment, Justice Ebeye Isele, held that the claimant was entitled to her pension after the bank allegedly dismissed her in 2009.

Isele held that having worked for 16 years, the claimant ought to be paid her pension because 10 years of service was pensionable.

He, however, did not allow the claimant’s prayers to prevail on the bank to pay her accrued salaries and other entitlements.

Gambo, a Kaduna branch manager employed in 1993, had challenged her wrongful dismissal by the bank in 2014.

She claimed that the bank directed her to stay at home while investigating some allegations against her.

The claimant told the court that she waited for five years to get a report of the investigation but was rather issued a dismissal letter when she sued the bank.

The claimant, therefore, had prayed the court to prevail on her employer to pay all outstanding salaries, entitlements and pension arrears.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Teslim Oyetunji, counsel to the claimant, said he would appeal the judgment to discourage ill treatment of bank staff.

Oyetunji insisted his client was entitled to her accrued salaries and other entitlements.