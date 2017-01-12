Unity Bank Court orders bank to pay ex-manager pension arrears

The judge held that the claimant was entitled to her pension after the bank allegedly dismissed her in 2009.

  • Published:
Unity Bank logo play

Unity Bank logo

(Daily Trust)

Insane! Pensioner, wife, killed by gunmen, bodies dumped in well
In Benue Pensioner slumps, dies after inability to buy hypertension drugs
Depression 67-yr-old man commits suicide in Calabar
Tragedy Another staff slumps, dies during salary protest in Edo
Shame Of A Nation 2 pensioners slump, die during protest in Benue
So Sad 75-yr-old pensioner dies during screening
In Russia Man mummifies mother's corpse to gain access to her pension for 3 years

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday ordered Unity Bank Plc., to pay Mrs Amina Gambo, it’s operations manager, backlog of her pension arrears.

In his judgment, Justice Ebeye Isele, held that the claimant was entitled to her pension after the bank allegedly dismissed her in 2009.

Isele held that having worked for 16 years, the claimant ought to be paid her pension because 10 years of service was pensionable.

He, however, did not allow the claimant’s prayers to prevail on the bank to pay her accrued salaries and other entitlements.

Gambo, a Kaduna branch manager employed in 1993, had challenged her wrongful dismissal by the bank in 2014.

She claimed that the bank directed her to stay at home while investigating some allegations against her.

The claimant told the court that she waited for five years to get a report of the investigation but was rather issued a dismissal letter when she sued the bank.

The claimant, therefore, had prayed the court to prevail on her employer to pay all outstanding salaries, entitlements and pension arrears.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Teslim Oyetunji, counsel to the claimant, said he would appeal the judgment to discourage ill treatment of bank staff.

Oyetunji insisted his client was entitled to her accrued salaries and other entitlements.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet

Gist

One of the victims of the Itiam community
Looming War Hausa men attack Akwa Ibom village, many injured (Photos)
The deceased, Cynthia Osokogu
Cynthia Osokogu Court fixes March 23 for judgment on student's alleged murder
The late DSP IK Ikechi
What Is Life? Retired DSP murdered, buried in shallow grave in Rivers (Graphic Photos)
Tamed Pretty Mike tenders unreserved apologies to Nigerian women