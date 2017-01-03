Unbelievable Woman attempts to smuggle man in a suitcase to Spain

A woman thought it would be a good idea to smuggle a young African man into Spain inside a suitcase.

  • Published:
19-year-old Gabonese man in a suitcase play

19-year-old Gabonese man in a suitcase

(CNN)

Anis Amri Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'
In Spain Nearly 400 migrants storm border at Ceuta
Migrant Crisis Spain rescues 92 people off the southern coast
Stowaway Body of Nigerian discovered on Arik Air plane in South Africa
Trump Worried European leaders look to Obama for President-elect clues
AFRIFF 2016 Check out features, short films, documentaries scheduled to screen at film festival
In Spain Opposition grows to migrant detention centres

Some people would do anything to get into Europe and we mean anything.

A 22-year-old woman was recently caught trying to smuggle a 19-year-old male into Spain. The teenager was hidden in a suitcase by the woman.

The woman was however caught last week at the border crossing Ceuta, a Spanish encalve in North Africa. The teenager was found by the security operatives of the Civil Guard in Spain, as he curled himself in the suitcase. Medical attention was quickly offered to the young man because of a lack of oxygen.

Cueta shown in the map of Spain play

Cueta shown in the map of Spain

(Wikimedia )

 

The woman was spotted by members of the Civil Guard because she was actings suspiciously. She showed an"evasive attitude while going through the established controls and nervousness" Spanish officials said.

It is believed that the woman is a member of people smuggling operation who was hired to bring the boy to Spain. If found guilty she will spend 7 years in jail.

Concealment is a popular way Africans get into the South of Spain.

Ceuta, and Melilla are the Europe's only borders in Africa, and the two enclaves that are transit points for African migrants to make it to Spain.

On Sunday, January 1, 2016, approximately 800 African immigrants attempted to storm a fence on the border into Cetua from Morocco according to Reuters.

An African migrants stands on the fence in Cueta as police watch on play

An African migrants stands on the fence in Cueta as police watch on

(Reuters )

 

Many of the migrants were not allowed to enter Spain. A few of them scaled the high fence but were brought down with the help of cranes.

Five Spanish police officers and dozens of Moroccan security forces were injured.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
2 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
3 Looming War 2 die in Igbo, Fulani traders clash in Enugubullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Randy Goats Two remanded in jail for gangraping, impregnating 13-yr-old
Sterling Bank logo.
Sterling Bank Fire guts part of bank building in Abeokuta
Fun and games at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
Malta Herbs Brand thrills consumers at fitfam fest