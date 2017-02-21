Uber Online transportation company might be a sexist place to work at

These are not the best of times for Uber. The online transportation network company is in another hot mess.

A former employee Susan J. Fowler wrote a damning account of the sexist culture at Uber on her website, Sunday, February 19, 2017.

In her detailed post, Fowler wrote of how her manager revealed the details of his sex life to her.

"In my first official day rotating on the team, my new manager sent me a string of messages over company chat. He was in an open relationship, he said, and his girlfriend was having an easy time finding new partners but he wasn't. He was trying to stay out of trouble at work, he said, but he couldn't help getting in trouble because he was looking for women to have sex with. It was clear that he was trying to get me to have sex with him, and it was so clearly out of line that I immediately took screenshots of these chat messages and reported him to HR" she wrote on her website.

Nothing was however done to her manager after reporting to HR because he was regarded as a high performer at Uber.

In her lengthy write-up, she said that other female employees experienced sexism and the atmosphere at Uber was "Game of Thrones political war."

The damning revelation soon went viral and Uber CEO Travis Kalanic released a statement concerning the article. Here is his full statement:

"I have just read Susan Fowler's blog. What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in. It's the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey our new Chief Human Resources Officer to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour at Uber -- and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired."

Additionally, Uber has hired former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate the claims of Susan J. Fowler. With the sexist culture at Uber making the rounds, #DeleteUber is trending now.