In Abuja Two men in court over alleged possession of dangerous weapon

Two men have been admitted to bail in the sum of N20,000 over possession of deadly weapon.

  • Published:
Two men, Isiaka Ashiru and Chinedu Ene, were on Monday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court Abuja, over alleged possession of a cutlass and belonging to a gang of thieves.

Ashiru,26, and Ene,28, both of Banana village Area 1, Abuja, are standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, belonging to a gang of thieves and possession of dangerous weapon.

They, however, denied the charges preferred against them.

The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N20, 000 each and adjourned  hearing till March 2.

The prosecutor, Mr Joshua Ayanna told the court that one Sgt. Pius Tawani of Garki Police Station arrested the defendants on Jan. 12.

He said that on the same date, through anonymous information, Tawani and his team apprehended both defendants “on a black spot at a bush path by Apo bridge, Garki II.

“Upon searching them, a big cutlass was found in their possession,’’ Ayanna said.

He also said that during police investigation, they both confessed to “being a gang of thieves who attack passersby and dispossess them of their belongings.’’

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to Sections 97, 306 and 319 of the Penal Code.

