A Nigerian man who could not mind his own business by attacking outgoing American First Lady , Michelle Obama, has been suspended from his workplace.

According to news reports, the man, Ladi Delano who goes by the moniker #WeCare4IDPs, had reacted with denigration to the photo of the delectable Michelle posing with dogs on her birthday on the steps of her house by writing on his Twitter handle:

"Your mates are holding their male children, you are holding dogs."

That outburst did not go down well with Nigerians and women groups who attacked him severally for coming out as a sexist who does not see anything good in female children going by the fact that Michelle has two daughters.

But a few days after the post went viral and even after tendering an unreserved apology on his comments, his office has handed him a three-week suspension, just to teach him to put his mouth and fingers in check.

Delano took to his Twitter handle yet again to lament the treatment he got from his office even after he had apologized for his action.

