Toke Makinwa Media personality tells BBC her book is the first of many

There is no stopping one of Nigeria's top media personalities Toke Makinwa.

The Rhythm 93.7 FM presenter is in the United Kingdom promoting her best-selling memoirs. Toke Makinwa doesn't give a hoot about the lawsuit against her.

Maje Ayida slammed her with a defamation lawsuit worth N100m in February 2017.

The 'On Becoming' author was recently on BBC World News #FocusAfrica where she spoke about her book and more.

During the interview, Toke Makinwa stated that the book was not only about her short-lived marriage but aspects of her life as well.

During the interview, she said "To be honest with you, there is so much more to the book than marriage. It details my life as it is. It talks about me growing up, my growing years. It's about me falling in love. It also talks about yeah the crash of my marriage."

This might be hard to believe because Toke Makinwa mentioned Maje 383 times in her book. In contrast, the word 'career' was only mentioned three times.

"I feel like you know that was what everyone was interested in. Maybe that's why it did so well" she said on BBC. That's quite obvious.

Concentrating on her toxic relationship and marriage was a strategy from her. "It was deliberate because when that happened to me in 2016, I wasn't saying anything at all. I wasn't granting interviews" she revealed.

Toke Makinwa hinted that 'On Becoming' is a book series and follow-ups would focus on her career and hopefully a second marriage.