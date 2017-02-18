A toddler named Buhari Muhammad, whose penis was cut by step-mother, Bara’atu Muhammad has undergone a reconstructive surgery aimed at restoring his organ.

The Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, made this known according to a Daily Post News report.

Kolo revealed that operation was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Niger State, but it is only the first in many.

“He was operated upon by four neurologists and he is responding to treatment.

“Several other tests will still be conducted to prepare him for the next operation," she noted

The sexual organ of the infant was mutilated due to hostility between the victim's mother and the culprit who is only 17 years old.

Bara’atu is currently being held at the Minna prison according to a statement by DSP Bala Elkana, a spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command.