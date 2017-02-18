Path To Recovery Toddler whose penis was cut by step-mother undergoes surgery

Buhari Muhammad has only gone through the first treatment of a series of surgeries.

  • Published:
Buhari Muhammad had his penis mutilated by his step-mother, Bara’atu Muhammad play

Buhari Muhammad had his penis mutilated by his step-mother, Bara’atu Muhammad.

(Daily Post)

'My Fellow Nigerians' Igbo corper who converted to Islam pens open letter
Mohammed Babangida Rahma Indimi claims her ex-husband tried to abduct their kids
Where You Belong Men accused of killing Igbo trader in Kano remanded in prison
Busted Man arraigned by the EFCC for Visa Scam
Pulse Must Reads 7 stories you can’t afford to miss today
In Rivers State Police command arrests policemen involved in killing UNIPORT student

A toddler named Buhari Muhammad, whose penis was cut by step-mother, Bara’atu Muhammad has undergone a reconstructive surgery aimed at restoring his organ.

The Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, made this known according to a Daily Post News report.

Kolo revealed that operation was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Niger State, but it is only the first in many.

“He was operated upon by four neurologists and he is responding to treatment.

“Several other tests will still be conducted to prepare him for the next operation," she noted

ALSO READ: Woman explains why she cut off infant stepson's penis

The sexual organ of the infant was mutilated due to hostility between the victim's mother and the culprit who is only 17 years old.

Bara’atu is currently being held at the Minna prison according to a statement by DSP Bala Elkana, a spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
2 Withered Affair Man forced to suck wife's menstrual blood wins divorce...bullet
3 Tales Of Woe 'Libyan officials tortured us, raped our ladies'-...bullet

Gist

Graphic Content
Determined To Die Man burns himself alive, refuses rescue attempt
Savages would love this new Twitter feature
Twitter Dear savages, this new feature is made for you
Prison
Locked Up Court remands 2 men for alleged N8m theft
A judge (Illustration)
Tough Luck Court jails man for buying stolen goods