Do women have game? Or specifically, do Nigerian women have game?

You know the kind of game we are talking about. 'Game', a collection of moves, lines, gestures and other non-verbal cues you use to woo the opposite sex.

In the supposedly normal equation of things, men are the ones who have game because they do all the chasing and toasting according to society's standards and all.

Nigerian girls flirting is really a frightening combination of reverse psychology and aggression. Are there girls that actually have game? — Dirty Diego (@Monsiuer_T) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

However, within the last decade, men are not big on chasing women anymore. There has been a shift of some sorts. Walt Disney taught us if you go to a lady and say the right words she would fall into your arms.

When every discussion has been turned to visa interview by your lack of participation disguised as " playing hard t… https://t.co/NPZQZ5EyKh — Dirty Diego (@Monsiuer_T) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

No one believes these fairy tales anymore. With the alarming rise of friend zone tactics, the adoration of the anti-hero good guy/bad guy (e.g Chris Brown) and women soaking up a suitor's attention without giving anything in return, men of today no longer have time for fun and games.

A lot of guys these days stop the chase early on when they notice the babe they are trying to toast is acting aloof or not giving them the green light. These men are okay with moving on to the next babe that catches their eye.

Now comes the situation where Nigerian women have to step up to the plate and make the first move. With the rise of feminism and the fluidity of gender roles, it really is no big deal if a babe starts toasting you.

Well according to the menfolk on Twitter, not a lot of women have game. This morning, Tuesday, December 27, 2016, a lot of guys have been tweeting about the wack game a lot of women possess.

One day you people will admit that a woman can really like you and still be boring as fuck — Black President (@Olumuyiwa__) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This is why they cheat on you. https://t.co/Lyqq217Wp2 — Millenial Nigerian (@EricUbong) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Hitting on a man isn't that hard, they ll give you audience even if you get an L later they listen to you. — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Easy come, easy go. Traffic can be high but occupancy rate will still be low. https://t.co/Pm60gMarXF — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

You people are here pretending it's personality you like. But you'll see a girl with a big butt and go "help me fin… https://t.co/QQEunoAi9V — glucose ward.✨ (@TheKingJhey) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

What started off as bants early on has blown into a discussion about toasting, why women have to make the first move, expectations and that dreaded p-word patriarchy.

Studies have shown that Acups have more game. Because it's neccesary. — Miss_demeanour (@L1p_GloSS) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nigerian babes: "where are you taking me tonight?" = game. — Daddy (@ManLikeTeka) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I've had a girl tell me she liked me, and acted confused when I didn't worship and call her every day. — Aremu (@SHIAMANI) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

If patriarchy goes away, Nigerian men will have a lot of catching up to do. https://t.co/BuMS2BujMU — Captain (@QueenCleo_92) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nigerian babes know their beauty is enough. And that's okay. One day Patriarchy go end and na all of us go hustle for this love together. — Victor K (@Woulk3r) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

With all that has been written do you feel that it is time for Nigerian women to step their game up or should Nigerian men do better when approaching women?