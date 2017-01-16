In Ado-Ekiti Police arraign three men for stealing

Three men have been granted bail in the sum of N200,000 for stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

In Lagos 33-yr-old civil servant docked for allegedly defrauding UK based man of over N1M
419 Crooked man arraigned in court for theft
419 Middle-aged man arraigned in court for fraud
Fast Guy Man arraigned in court for duping girlfriend of car, land
In Lagos Togolese docked for alleged N4.8m fraud
Criminal Mind Insurance supervisor docked for stealing N4.5M belonging to clients
All Lies Man accused of $3000 theft claims spirit stole the money
Crook! Court arraigns 60-yr-old man for fraudulent bahaviour
In Lagos Clearing and forwarding agent docked for alleged N6.6m fraud
In Lagos Trader arraigned over alleged N314,200 fraud

Two men, Babatunde John, 45, Alao Olasunkanmi, 34 , and one other were on Monday arraigned in an an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo, told the Court that the accused persons committed the offence between December 21 and December 31 at Jobufet filing station on Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo said that the accused persons conspired among themselves to with stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

He said the offence contravened  Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor said that John and Olasunkanmi unlawfully stole N1, 950,000 ‎property of Akin Kolawole, the Director of Jobufet Oil and Gas Ltd.

He said the offence was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol. 1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Leranmo also said that John and Oladekoye Olalekan on December 20 obtaining money under false pretence from Kolawole.

He said the said money was for the purchase of petroleum product and diesel oil for Olalekan valued N2, 250,000.

Leranmo said the offence contravened  Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol. 1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty, and their counsel, Mr Kayode Oyeyemi, applied for their bail and promised that they would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to each of the accused persons in the sum of N200, 000 with two responsible sureties having a verifiable address.

He adjourned the case to February 24 for further hearing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

A criminal in handcuffs
Pedophile Alert Court orders remand of man, 27, for allegedly defiling 4 boys
Court Gavel
Pervert 27-Yr-Old man remanded in prison for allegedly defiling 4 boys
From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Worker
Graphic Content
Child Abuse Father, stepmother torture child to death (Graphic Photos)