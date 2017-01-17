Thokozile Muwamba Zambia gets its 1st female fighter pilot

Thokozile Muwamba, 24, has entered the history books in Zambia as the first female fighter pilot.

Muwamba who is a Second Lieutenant joined the Zambian military in 2012 when she was at her first year in university. She enrolled in the Zambian Air Force and trained as a fighter pilot.

In 2015 it was decided that the Zambian Air Force would start to train female jet fighters. It was announced by Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Mwaba Chimese as a move to promote gender equality in the country.

“Men are not a competition but counterparts that one should work with, and hence women should begin to participate and realise their abilities. Because of this understanding, I am ready to undertake this task ahead of me,” said Brigadier-General Kapungwe Zambian Air Force base in Mumbwa in Zambia.

Muwamba stated that her record achieving success is from her family members and instructors who inspired her and also hard work and inspiration.

"I look at the fact that when I am in the airplane, the aircraft knows no sex as it depends on my input even if I am a woman. I can also give it the right steering for it to respond correctly" said Muwamba to Face 2 Face Africa.

She also said that women should know that nothing is impossible.

Blessing Liman became the first female fighter pilot, in Nigeria in 2012. This also made her the only female military pilot in all of West Africa at the time.