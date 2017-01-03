The Titanic Apparently an iceberg did not take down famous ship after all

A journalist proves that it was a fire that weakened The Titanic which allowed the iceberg crack it open.

A painting of The Titanic play

A painting of The Titanic

(Titanic Universe )

What made The Titanic sink? Come on guys, it wasn't because of Rose's door stealing ways that made Jack drown.

The popular explanation that ran for decades is that The Titanic sank because it collided with 100,000 year old iceberg on Sunday, April 14, 1912.

New findings from British journalist and Titanic expert, Senan Molony disputes this. According to Molony who has dedicated 30 years of his life to the events that led to the unfortunate event, a fire in the ship was the reason The Titanic went under.

The Titanic in Southampton as it leaves for its doomed voyage play

The Titanic in Southampton as it leaves for its doomed voyage

(New York Times )

 

Apparently, there was a fire in the Titanic during its construction which weakened the ship enough for the iceberg to crack it open.

Molony looked closely at the old photos of the doomed ship which were taken by chief electrical engineers before the ship left Belfast Shipyards.

A painting of Titanic as it went down play

A painting of Titanic as it went down

(YouTube )

 

The journalist noticed thirty feet long black streaks on the right of the hull the ship, at the front. This was the same place the iceberg struck.

Experts have agreed with his theory. Indeed there was a fire in the ship that started at a fuel stock.

The Titanic at sea play

The Titanic at sea

(BBC )

 

"The official Titanic inquiry branded [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence" says Senan Molony.

Senan Molony play

Senan Molony

(Titanic Channel )

 

"The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea" he further says. The effect the fire had on the ship was played down so that it could leave for sea on the appointed date. 1,500 people out of the 2,224 passengers died on The Titanic's maiden voyage.

