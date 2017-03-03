The Saduwa App Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network

Saduwa, Africa's first Afrocentric Social Network built by a Nigerian StartUp, is out to beat Facebook, Snapchat & Instagram with their relatable African filters, emojis, & augmented reality.

App Demo Saturday, March 4 at LandMark Event Centre by 2pm! Be there.

The Saduwa App enhances interactions by catering to specific location-based needs of users. It also employs augmented reality to redefine user experience with Snapchat-like filters that are 100% African. Some of the filters include masks, African sculptures and slangs.

The Flobyt synergy

In a style reminiscent of Facebook and Free Basics, Jennifer Chizua the founder of Startpreneurs has secured a collaborative partnership with Don Jazzy’s new tech startup Flobyt to leverage Saduwa’s platform to make free internet accessible to users.

This partnership could not have come at a better time after Saduwa raised $300,000 end of 2016. This partnership will indeed propel them with their next round of Series A investment round in May of 2017.

For all its Afrocentricity, Saduwa is a location based app that leverages on a user’s location to serve value. Users can showcase their businesses, promote services and locate other businesses locally and internationally.

According to Lucy Okonkowo, CEO of Saduwa, Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), also known as the State Security Service (SSS,) currently employs Saduwa as a means of alerting users to high security risks.

With these location based services, Saduwa would help Flobyt users locate free WiFi locations faster and easily with the use of machine learning, which will bring out the list of these free internet spots on every search option.

The launch event

Users are invited to be among the first people to test the Saduwa app and win money in the process.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre,

Date: Saturday 4th of March 2017.

Time: 2 PM prompt

To win the cash prize, users are to download the Saduwa App from the Google Play or iOS store and follow instructions outlined in the image above.

This is a feature by Saduwa.