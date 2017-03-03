The Saduwa App Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network

App Demo Saturday, March 4 at LandMark Event Centre by 2pm! Be there.

  • Published:
Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network play

Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network

Godwin Emefiele CBN reveals why Naira appreciated
Forex Naira appreciates further, sells at N425/$ in parallel market
Snap IPO may lead pack of tech 'unicorns'
United States Commerce Department confirms disappointing growth in 2016AFP B
Takata Japanese corporation pleads guilty in defective airbag case
FOREX Naira maintains N450 per Dollar at parallel market
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, March 3, 2017]

Saduwa, Africa's first Afrocentric Social Network built by a Nigerian  StartUp, is out to beat Facebook, Snapchat & Instagram with their relatable African filters, emojis, & augmented reality.

App Demo Saturday, March 4 at LandMark Event Centre by 2pm! Be there.

The Saduwa App enhances interactions by catering to specific location-based needs of users. It also employs augmented reality to redefine user experience with Snapchat-like filters that are 100% African. Some of the filters include masks, African sculptures and slangs.

The Flobyt synergy

In a style reminiscent of Facebook and Free Basics, Jennifer Chizua  the founder of Startpreneurs has secured a collaborative partnership with Don Jazzy’s new tech startup Flobyt to leverage Saduwa’s platform to make free internet accessible to users.

This partnership could not have come at a better time after Saduwa raised $300,000 end of 2016. This partnership will indeed propel them with their next round of Series A investment round in May of 2017.

For all its Afrocentricity, Saduwa is a location based app that leverages on a user’s location to serve value. Users can showcase their businesses, promote services and locate other businesses locally and internationally.

According to Lucy Okonkowo, CEO of Saduwa, Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), also known as the State Security Service (SSS,) currently employs Saduwa as a means of alerting users to high security risks.

With these location based services, Saduwa would help Flobyt users locate free WiFi locations faster and easily with the use of machine learning, which will bring out the list of these free internet spots on every search option.

The launch event

Users are invited to be among the first people to test the Saduwa app and win money in the process.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre,
Date: Saturday 4th of March 2017.
Time: 2 PM prompt

Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network play

Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network

 

To win the cash prize, users are to download the Saduwa App from the Google Play or iOS store and follow instructions outlined in the image above.

This is a feature by Saduwa.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 In Rivers Police kill 'vampire' in gun battlebullet
2 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet
3 Morning Teaser 'I regret getting married to mummy's boy'bullet

Gist

Two women fighting (illustration purposes)
Steer Clear Angry wife batters girl she caught sleeping with husband (Video)
Two undefeated champs will battle - live on SuperSport.
DStv Two undefeated champs will battle - live on SuperSport
Gallant officers
Killer In Uniform Policeman pushes man in front of oncoming lorry (Graphic Photo)
Gay kiss in a Disney cartoon
Disney Entertainment company finally comes out of the closet