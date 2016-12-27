The Chicken Connoisseur :  This Londoner has the world raving over his food reviews

What won't YouTube give us?

The largest video sharing platform in the world has produced another star and his name is Elijah Quashie popularly known as The Chicken Connoisseur in London, England.

The guy has been the rave of social media, blogs and traditional media as well with his reviews of chicken wings from various spots in London.

Think of Quashie as an urban restaurant reviewer of sorts. What makes him different from your typical restaurant reviewer is that he has made his content so urban and hip which has made it an instant hit among blacks living in the UK.

As he told the duo of Poet & Vuj of Copa 90, he has 'man demized' food reviews and that is his calling card. A typical video of The Chicken Connoisseur sees him entering an establishment that sells chicken wings. He buys the wings along with chips and he rates the food.

His review is so urban that he uses popular slangs and words to give his verdict on the wings.

"The Chicken Connoisseur is a food critic for mandem who care to know what the finest chicken restaurants in London are and where to find them. He's a bit of a crep fiend too" reads the 'About' section of his YouTube channel. From the description, you can see how very London this guy is.

Since he blew up. The Chicken Connoisseur has been the talk of the town. He has been on several shows and TV interviews. He now has close to 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

With his fame has come some bit of curiosity about his age. Quashie refuses to say how old he is, although he once tweeted that he was 23 before deleting it.

For now The Chicken Connoisseur is strictly a London affair. He recently said he will be moving to other places in England soon and maybe America.

Let's see if he will be able to make it to Lagos to find the pengest chicken.