Home > Gist >

The Chicken Connoisseur :  This Londoner has the world raving over his food reviews

The Chicken Connoisseur This Londoner has the world raving over his food reviews

The Chicken Connoisseur is making himself on the streets of London and on the Internet with his hilarious reviews.

  • Published:
The Chicken Connoisseur tasting a chicken wing  play

The Chicken Connoisseur tasting a chicken wing 

(Metro UK )

Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)
Bird Flu Germany culling some 55,000 poultry
Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies
Bloody Christmas Woman stabs husband to death on Xmas Day over food in Lagos
Christmas Chicken Suffering from bloated stomach after eating too much food? Try this
Jungle Justice Teenager who stole chicken paraded naked
In Lagos Gunmen abduct female Customs officer
Christmas in Recession 14 photos every Nigerian will understand this season
MMM, Christmas Lamentations as low sales greet Abuja markets
Wellness Tips 5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

What won't YouTube give us?

The largest video sharing platform in the world has produced another star and his name is Elijah Quashie popularly known as The Chicken Connoisseur in London, England.

The guy has been the rave of social media, blogs and traditional media as well with his reviews of chicken wings from various spots in London.

Elijah Quashie is raking in millions of views per week play

Elijah Quashie is raking in millions of views per week

(Time Inc UK)

 

Think of Quashie as an urban restaurant reviewer of sorts. What makes him different from your typical restaurant reviewer is that he has made his content so urban and hip which has made it an instant hit among blacks living in the UK.

As he told the duo of Poet & Vuj of Copa 90, he has 'man demized' food reviews and that is his calling card. A typical video of The Chicken Connoisseur sees him entering an establishment that sells chicken wings. He buys the wings along with chips and he rates the food.

The Chicken Connoisseur with Poet & Vuj of Copa 90 play

The Chicken Connoisseur with Poet & Vuj of Copa 90

(YouTube/Copa 90 )

 

His review is so urban that he uses popular slangs and words to give his verdict on the wings.

"The Chicken Connoisseur is a food critic for mandem who care to know what the finest chicken restaurants in London are and where to find them. He's a bit of a crep fiend too" reads the 'About' section of his YouTube channel. From the description, you can see how very London this guy is.

 

Since he blew up. The Chicken Connoisseur has been the talk of the town. He has been on several shows and TV interviews. He now has close to 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The Chicken Connoisseur on BBC1Xtra play

The Chicken Connoisseur on BBC1Xtra

(bt)

 

With his fame has come some bit of  curiosity about his age. Quashie refuses to say how old he is, although he once tweeted that he was 23 before deleting it.

For now The Chicken Connoisseur is strictly a London affair. He recently said he will be moving to other places in England soon and maybe America.

Let's see if he will be able to make it to Lagos to find the pengest chicken.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet
3 In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his bossbullet

Gist

Killer In Uniform Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)
The criminals in uniforms
Criminal In Uniform Police sergeant, bank staff arrested for robbery
Christiana Odo stabbed her husband to death because of Xmas food
Bloody Christmas Woman stabs husband to death on Xmas Day over food in Lagos
The Men's Roundtable
Men’s Roundtable 2016, please don’t come back again