A 19-year-old man who was caught having sexual intercourse with a goat in a village in Kenya has committed suicide due to the shame of his act.

The deceased, Peter Akule, according to Nairobi Wire, hails from the Bunyore Central location in Vihiga County but worked as a herdsman in the Nyangera village, Central Yimbo location in Bondo sub-county.

ALSO READ: "Crazy World: Kenyan man caught having sex with goat"

He was allegedly caught by his employer red-handed while having sex with one of the goats in his care and unable to live with the disgrace, Akule took his life.

Confirming the incident, the Central Yimbo location chief, Gordon Opundo, said Akule’employer, Mary Akoth, heard a commotion in her cattle pen at around 6.00 am and when she woke up to check what was happening, she was shocked to find the deceased in the act.

ALSO READ: "Animal Lover: Man caught in the act having sex with donkey"

Akule who was half naked, the report continued, fled the scene leaving behind his clothes and shoes while his body was found dangling from a tree behind his house.