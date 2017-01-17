Incredible Tailor cuts off man’s hand with cutlass in Lagos

Samson Onome, a tailor is standing trial on a two-count charge of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

  • Published:
play

Useless Thing Man cuts off own penis because wife would not have sex with him
In India Man sticks rolling pin in wife's intestines for being infertile
Devil At Work 20-yr-old man in soup for slaughtering ‘Okadaman’
Looming War Hausa men attack Akwa Ibom village, many injured (Photos)
Aunty From Hell Kenyan woman in prison for cutting 9-yr-old niece’s private parts
Evil For Good Woman who accommodated lover's friend almost stabbed to death by same man (Graphic Photos)
Cult War Man loses hand in gang clash in Jos (Graphic Photo)

A 34-year-old tailor, Samson Onome, who allegedly chopped off a man’s right hand with a cutlass during a fight, was on Tuesday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

He was, however, remanded in prison till Feb. 6.

Onome, of Celestial Area, Ilasan Housing Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

According to the prosecutor, Cpl. Friday Mameh, the accused had on Jan.11 at 8:00 p.m. at the above address, attempted to kill a man, Wale Badejo, by using a cutlass to cut off his right hand by the wrist.

The prosecutor also alleged that the accused inflicted injuries on Badejo’s head and left arm.

The offences contravened Sections 228(2) and 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 243 prescribes seven years for grievous hurt, while Section 228 (2) imposes life penalty on offenders.

The accused denied the charges and his lawyer, Mr Steven Opowara, urged the court to admit him to bail.

Mameh, however, objected to the bail application and urged the court to remand the accused in prison until the final determination of the case.

He said: “The charge against the defendant is attempted murder, whereby the defendant matcheted the victim all over the body and completely cut off his hand with intent to kill him.

“The victim is lying critically ill in the hospital.”

In his ruling, Magistrate B. A. Shonuga, who upheld the prosecutor’s argument, said:“In view of the degree of injury inflicted on the victim, who is lying critically ill in the hospital, the defendant is hereby remanded in prison.

The prosecution is ordered to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice,” he said.

The case was adjourned to Feb. 6.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

The old cultist and his men
Old Criminal Elderly cultist operating in Delta community arrested
#RunYourRace
#RunYourRace Check out footwears people are ‘running with’ in 2017
A maid has been docked for stealing with broom
Magic Fingers Housemaid steals employers' N700K using broom
The Ringling Bros Circus will close in May 2017
Ringling Bros Circus The 'greatest show on earth' is coming to an end