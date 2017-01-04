Sweet Death Married man dies after taking sex drugs to impress secret lover

A married man who wanted to impress his secret lover in bed by taking sex-enhancing drugs has died after his erect manhood refused to come down after sex.

  Published:
Some sex enhancing drugs play

Some sex enhancing drugs

(GetHolisticHealth)

A 38-year-old man who wanted to impress his lover by taking an overdose of sex-enhancing drugs has died inside a hotel room in Delta State.

The deceased identified as Samson, according to Punch, who is married with three children, allegedly took his secret lover to a hotel at Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state for a sex romp on January 1, 2017.

It was gathered that he had been wooing the woman for the past three months without success and just when she agreed to consummate the relationship by having sex with him, Samson decided to show her the real man in him by taking the drugs to improve his sexual prowess.

He was said to have gone with the woman for the opening of a new drinking bar when he booked a room in the hotel close to the bar.

A source who spoke to newsmen on the incident said after taking some bottles of alcohol, one of Samson's friends suggested he took some sex-drugs known locally as 'manpower' to boost his libido.

The source continued:

"After having intercourse with the woman for a long time, he could not ejaculate and his manhood refused to come down. He must have died from the stress of the consistent hardness.

He was overpowered by the drug and it was the first time he had taken such a drug. Even after he was confirmed dead, his manhood was still erect.

He is not much of a drinker and was married with three young children."

The deceased, according to information, was taken to the Warri Central Hospital where his corpse was deposited in the mortuary while the family prepares for his burial as they do not want to involve the police in the matter.

More

