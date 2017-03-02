Nemesis Suspected killers of American soldier arrested by the police

Four suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Imo state police command in connection to the murder of Oscar Okebata.

The culprits behind the murder of an American veteran, Oscar Okebata, have been rounded up by officers of the Imo State Police Command.

The deceased was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017.

Punch reports that the information was disclosed at a press briefing in Owerri, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The state police commissioner, Taiwo Lakanu, said that Osondu Chukwu, Uchechukwu Stanley, Onyekachi Kelvin Nwoke and Uchendu Promise were arrested with solid evidence proving that they are the culprits behind the murder of the Army veteran, who had been visiting the state for the Christmas and new year celebrations.

The deceased, Oscar Okebata play

The deceased, Oscar Okebata

(Punch)

According to the police boss, the suspects allegedly sold Okebata's Samsung Note 5 handset at N125,000 which led the police operatives to them.

He said, “The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of one Oscar Okebata, of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, an American veteran soldier who returned home for the yuletide period last year”.

“The victim’s Samsung Note 5 handset was sold at N125,000, leading to the arrest of the suspected masterminds of the crime.”

As earlier reported, Okebatas wife, was initially accused of having a hand in her Husband's murder, claims which she strongly denied.

This arrest might vindicate or strongly incriminate her. Only time will tell.

