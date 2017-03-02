In Anambra Suspected armed robbers kill policeman, injure another in Onitsha

A policeman has been killed with another injured in a shoot with an armed robbery gang in Onitsha, Anambra state.

  • Published:
play

Flop Of The Week Nigerians at the receiving end over xenophobic attacks in SA
In Edo Robbery gang kills 2 security guards
Jungle Justice Notorious armed robber burnt to death in Calabar (Graphic Photos/Video)
End Times 2 men who killed victim to steal phone arrested in Kaduna
Connected Criminal 'I was appointed SA to Bayelsa State Governor before my arrest' - Robbery suspect
Ambition 'I robbed so I could expand my farm' robbery suspect
In Ondo Court remands herdsman in prison for attempting to kidnap colleague
In Epe 3 teenage boys at risk of getting death sentence following murder, robbery charges
In Tamale Nigerian girl gang raped and killed
In Ondo Police arrest 2 murder suspects accused of killing corporal

The Police in Anambra have confirmed the death of an officer allegedly killed by suspected armed robbers operating at Nkpor flyover along the Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Anambra.

Hassan Musa, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ogidi, who confirmed the attack, told newsmen on Wednesday in Nkpor that the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Feb. 28.

“We took the dead and the wounded to Borromeo hospital; investigation is on. We are going to arrest the fleeing robbers,” Musa vowed.

An eyewitness said nine suspected armed robbers riding on three motorcycles, killed a police officer and injured another during a shoot out.

The source said that the robbers opened fire when they saw a team of police officers at a check point in the area.

According to the source, it resulted in a gun duel which lasted for several minutes.

The source said an officer was shot on the leg while the hoodlums made away with an AK47 rifle.

“Some of the armed robbers went straight to the police vehicle and shot at a police man who died instantly,” the source said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet

Gist

The complainant, Leonard Dilkon
Agro Matters Pastor accused of seducing ex-Rep Dilkon’s wife granted bail
Court gavel.
In Sokoto Police arraign Man for attempted intimidation
Divorce request.
Divorce Woman, 48, seeks dissolution of 15-year-old union for lack of care
Germany joins a long list of European countries that have legalised some cannabis products or decriminalised possession of small amounts of the drug
Good For You Man bags 1-year jail term for unlawful possession of cannabis sativa