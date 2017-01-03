SuperMan in Nigeria Meet 77-year-old man who eats bottles, pulls car with his teeth

Meet Super Sampson, a 77-year-old man from Akwa Ibom who does awesome stunts like eating bottles, dragging 100 people and pulling a car with his teeth.

Bye Bye American Super Man, we now have our own badass Superman here in Nigeria.

Sampson also referred to as The World Sampson or Super Dragon, pictures of his amazing show at his hometown; Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium L.G.A. has since gone viral. Infact, he is so strong that he cannot be pulled down by 15 men.

"Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service" Owoh Etukudo, who shared the photos wrote on Facebook.

