Super Woman :  How female police officer joined kidnap gang to foil their plans

A female police officer attached to the Lagos State Police Command has shown that she is truly a superwoman after she joined a kidnap gang and operated under cover which led to their arrest.

Punch reports that the kingpin of the gang, Suleiman Seidu, was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the State Command as his gang had perfected plans to kidnap a two-year-old child.

ALSO READ: “Fast Work: Police arrest kidnappers who killed Dangote staff”

According to reports, the 33-year-old had allegedly kidnapped two residents of Kogi State and had collected a huge sum of money as ransom but his plot to kidnap the child was aborted due to the intervention of the female cop.

It was gathered that Seidu had contracted two of his friends to assist in the operation when the police got wind of the plan and the female officer, a member of the RRS decoy team managed to infiltrate the kidnap gang which led to the arrest of the suspect in the Owode area of Ogun State.

A police source who narrated how the suspect was arrested, said:

“We got a hint about the kidnap from one of the two persons that the prime suspect contracted. The man was not okay with the idea, so he came to tell us.

A female member of the RRS decoy team joined the gang. She was given the job of taking care of members and the child after his abduction.

For more than two weeks while the operation took shape, the investigator, pretending as an accomplice, got information from the prime suspect.

The suspect told our mole that he had a motorcycle to aid him in the abduction of the boy, adding that the ransom would be N10m. He said the boy’s father was a landlord and a dealer in electrical appliances.”

Seidu, an indigene of Kogi State, according to the police, has confessed to the crime, saying he needed the money to treat his ailing mother.

In his confession, he said:

“I had been monitoring the boy for two weeks. I observed that whenever the driver was taking him to school, he would first alight from the car to lock the gate because they didn’t have a gatekeeper in their house.

Also, he takes him to school between 7 am and 8 am. What I planned was to kidnap the boy when the driver alighted from the car to close the gate and escape on a waiting motorcycle.

I live in a room and parlor apartment, and I planned to keep him with me till his parents pay the ransom. I planned to demand N10m, but if his parents could not afford the whole money, I would have accepted N3m at the end of the day.

I conceived the idea to kidnap him when I was left with no option because my mother is very ill at the moment. I just relocated to the area and didn’t know the nook and cranny very well.

I thought of getting someone who knew the environment well to make the job easier for me.”

ALSO READ: “Sledgehammer: Kidnappers in Lagos to get the death sentence”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation and would be charged to court upon the completion of an investigation.