Subzero Photos of the world's coldest village will leave you shivering

A woman enters the city cathedral in Yakutsk

A woman enters the city cathedral in Yakutsk

(Konbini/Amos Chapple )

When it's Harmattan in Nigeria, we moan and groan about the cold but what should the people who live in Oymyakon do?

Oymykadon is known as the coldest village in the world. The village which is in Russia is in the history books for having the coldest recorded temperature ever. In 1924, the temperature at Oymykadon was -71.2°C. In January, the Russian village, the temperature falls to -50°C.

Photographer Amos Chapple from New Zealand decided to visit the chilly village to document life there. Before going to Oymykadon, Chapple went to Yakutsk, a city close to the village. Yakutsk happens to be the coldest city in the world.

A frozen building in Oymyakon

A frozen building in Oymyakon

(Konbini/Amos Chapple )

 

During his trip there, Amos Chapple experienced what it means to live in the world's coldest region. He said that his tongue froze multiple times when talking.

A woman at the local market

A woman at the local market

(Konbini/Amos Chapple )

 

If that wasn't crazy enough, his camera equipment froze when he tried taking shots outside.

Also because the village is so cold, it is nearly impossible to have indoor plumbing. To answer the call of nature, the villagers have to do their business outdoors.

An outdoor toilet

An outdoor toilet

(Konbini/Amos Chapple )

Despite the cold conditions, the villagers are happy here.

An average Nigerian who has spent his life in the tropics would be sick in his first couple of hours in this village.

During the Harmattan we shake like leaves. I can't imagine life in a village that is below freezing point.

