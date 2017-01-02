Style Mania Fashion magazine is back in the mix one again

Style Mania magazine is back in newsstands but the cover lacks the star dust of previous editions.

  • Published:
Mania Magazine is back! play

Mania Magazine is back!

(Y Naija )

Jidenna Singer, Uju Marshall cover StyleMania's "About 2016" issue
Style Temple, DZYN, Aisha Abubakr See moments from The Front Row private viewing
Kelechi Amadi-Obi Pillow seller gets life changing makeover
Kelechi Amadi-Obi Veteran photographer and wife, Julia mark 14th wedding anniversary
Minnie Dlamini Check out media personality's stunning makeover photos
Olajumoke Orisaguna Check out the beauty makeover of the model in new photo
Olajumoke Orisaguna Check out model's stunning spread in Style Mania magazine
Vimbai Mutinhiri TV host stuns in glamorous underwater photoshoot
Mania Magazine AMVCAs co-host, Olajumoke Orisaguna make stunning statement in new edition
Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Sisiano, Gozel Green, more to participate at the International Fashion Showcase London 2016

After a mini-mini-hiatus, Kelechi Amadi-Obi's Style Mania magazine is out.

This new edition features Nigerian-American pop singer/rapper Jidenna alongside the very beautiful Uju Marshall.

Before the year wrapped up, Style Mania magazine managed to sneak in this edition and it is aptly titled 'About 2016'.

StyleMania's "About 2016" issue play

StyleMania's "About 2016" issue

(bellanaija)

 

A quote from the publication reads,

"2016 is not over yet. We have carefully curated the events, individuals and sectors of the economy that made a remarkable impact. This edition is a good summary of how connected popular culture is with governance.

"This edition is also an ode to Nigerian designers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate the superlative few in various sectors with world-class portraits, we hope this encourages us all to put in the work to better ourselves and in turn serve a greater purpose.

StyleMania's "About 2016" issue play

StyleMania's "About 2016" issue

(bellanaija)

 

"On the cover is Jidenna and Supermodel Uju Marshall. They share ideals we believe is the future of role modelling in Nigeria."

Magazine lovers would be happy to see Style Mania back on stands after a while. The magazine, over the years, has made a name for itself as one of Nigeria's best and colourful fashion magazines. Its covers made bold statements.

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2016 co-host Minnie Dlamini play

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2016 co-host Minnie Dlamini covers Mania Magazine

 

The last edition of Style Mania came out in March 2016 and had Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2016 co-host Minnie Dlamini on its cover. Since the the magazine went AWOL.

Well, its better late than never. However, the cover of this new edition does not have the wow factor of previous ones such as Modupe Ozolua's stylishly nude photo and Funmi Iyanda's sexy pose.

Funmi Iyanda's classic pose play

Funmi Iyanda's classic pose

(Style Mania )

 

Maybe the editorial guys at Style Mania have better covers for us this year. Long live the magazine business.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
2 Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas daybullet
3 Looming War 2 die in Igbo, Fulani traders clash in Enugubullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Cross dressing sensation, Bobrisky.
Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresser
OOU burglar, Onyebuchi Chika
Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the police
Family of 5 killed in car crash
Grave Misfortune Family members die in car crash on their way to daughter's wedding